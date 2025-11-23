Erika Kirk says she'll never watch the assass*nation video

Get 32% off for 1 year

MATT WALSH: I can’t even begin to fathom what Erika is going through. The people attacking and ridiculing her have no honor or humanity. “Don’t mock or demonize a grieving widow weeks after her husband was shot and killed” is the lowest possible bar for human decency, and lots of people have not been able to clear it. Makes me sick. Erika has handled this whole awful thing as well as you could possibly expect anyone to handle it. Much better than I would if I found myself in her shoes. And certainly much better than any of her sniveling, gutless, soulless critics would.