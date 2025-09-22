Erika Kirk forgives the man who murdered her husband:
"My husband Charlie...he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life...that young man...
I forgive him.
I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do."
Charlie J Kirk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here's Erika’s full eulogy. Please share this post far and wide.
This is Erika Kirk’s full eulogy for Charlie. It’ll leave you with chills. She has Charlie’s heart and ability to connect with everyone on a personal level where it doesn’t seem like there’s a stadium of people around. Almost no one could meet this moment. She absolutely did. ❤️