With the recent news of Zohran Momdani “winning” elections in New York, even after X was flooded with potential evidence of fraud, Charlie Kirk’s warning about what could become of America if conservative values were squashed never rang truer.

Kirk warned us that the left would use Islam to bring down America, but it looks like they’ve already succeeded to some degree. The spiritual battle is even revealed in the way people on the left are responding to his passing.

Teachers across the United States celebrated the death of a man who championed free speech and America First values. We saw a swath of them get fired right after Charlie’s death.

On Halloween, eight math teachers from Cienega High School in Vail, AZ, wore shirts celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

It doesn’t matter if you lean left or right in politics; this is simply INHUMANE.