Disgusting Dems Protest Silent Prayer for Charlie Kirk

Sep 11, 2025
In the video above despicable democrats shout out during moment of silence

This is not okay.

Americans are allowed to pray.

Americans discuss their differences.

They don't assassinate their political opponents.

Trump is also ordering flags to be put at half mast.

Hold your loved ones close this week.

America is resilient.

We will overcome the violence of leftists who wish us harm.

That's what Charlie would want.

