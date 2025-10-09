Everything is upside down.

The Anti-Defamation League is defaming Christians and the late Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.

If that makes sense, you’re a radical Leftist.

The ADL bills itself as an organization that “fights all forms of antisemitism and violence.”

Its mission: “to create an organization with a mission ‘to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, and to secure justice and fair treatment to all…’”

The definition of “fair treatment to all” isn’t defined. As it turns out, it means labeling organizations like pro-Christian, free speech TPUSA as a hate group in its “Glossary of Extremism and Hate.”

Donald Trump Jr. was charitable when calling the ADL’s actions “Disgraceful.”

If that’s not bad enough, the ADL lists “Christian Identity”—the religion of “love thy neighbor”—as a “religious ideology popular in right-wing circles.”

Put another way, “The ADL considers Christianity a hateful terrorist extremist belief.”