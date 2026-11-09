Dave Chappelle says he “FEELS BETTER” ever since Charlie Kirk was m*rdered

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Chappelle: “I feel f***** up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And it-- And I, I, I mean, look, ever since that guy, Charlie Kirk, got m*rdered, a-and I, I shouldn’t say this publicly, but... I feel better. I don’t know. I know I shouldn’t say that, but- it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, “Why am I in such a good mood? Oh.”

Dave Chappelle Says He Feels Better Since Charlie Kirk Was Murdered

Dave Chappelle stated the words on stage. “Ever since that guy, Charlie Kirk, got murdered… I feel better.” He said he feels fucked up saying it. He knows he shouldn’t say it publicly. But he did.

The midterms elevated candidates who treat the same vitriol as normal.

Upgrade your subscription to reject the celebration of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Chappelle told the Madison Square Garden crowd he puts himself in a good mood thinking about it. He drives around wondering why he feels that way. Then he remembers. The audience laughed. Democrats have spent the post-midterm period pushing the same tone. They talk about revenge. They talk about investigations. They talk about who to hate next. The same election that produced more of the charges also produced the demand that conservatives treat the good-mood line as ordinary.

How many more times will the “I feel better” comment be treated as the ordinary position?

The statement matches the sequence. It is not a joke that lands and disappears. It is the open admission. Candidates who treat open borders and Sharia-derived ideas as acceptable also treat the hatred of Charlie Kirk as normal. The choice is between the version that still names the vitriol and the one that treats the good mood as commentary.

What changes when the people counting the costs are the voters who already heard Chappelle’s line?

The assessment is the one Chappelle delivered. The midterm results kept the same pressure in place. A country that continues to accept the inverted standard will get more of the same. The alternative is still available.

Upgrade your subscription to support the people who still treat Charlie Kirk’s life as the standard. Get a full year at 60 percent off.