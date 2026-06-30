Tommy Robinson’s recent statements expose the inconsistent treatment of political menaces, especially in comparison to the treatment afforded to Charlie Kirk.

In recent months there has been a disturbing trend of British authorities treating menaces against high profile conservatives as low priority; in other words, there has been a double standard applied to how British authorities treated menaces to Tommy Robinson and the way they treated menaces to counter protesters.

He recently attended meetings with UK leaders and stated that threats made toward him were explicitly worded in the same manner used to threaten Charlie Kirk.

These comparisons raise several concerns about what values British society is committed to protecting.

Is Britain becoming Orwellian? We take a deep dive into the possibility below for subscribers.