When Kevin Hart recently roasted Charlie Kirk he had a few lines that immediately drew fire from sections of the political spectrum. Critics claimed the humor crossed into areas of no go.

On the other hand the same people did not express the same level of concern for much harsher commentary that was delivered in different contexts. The disparity highlights a trend that merits additional research.

The event occurred at a highly visible platform where comedian trade barbs to be funny. Kirk, who lead efforts to create conservative youth advocacy organizations via Turning Point USA, found himself the unanticipated focus of a few lines in one of those routines.

Supporters of the joke said it was all in good fun. Detractors felt the personal content exposed more profound bias against popular America First voices.

In addition to the issue of what constitutes “good” humor, the controversy highlighted a problem of selective sensitivities. Observers pointed out that some were quick to declare the reference to Kirk to be off limits; however many were willing to give a lot more latitude to statements made by the George Floyd family that also contained their share of edge.

The disparities raise questions about whose voice will be protected and whose will not in comedic venues. Paid subscribers can access the inside scoop below.