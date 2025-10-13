Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
12

Charlie was a wonderful family man and that was taken away

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, posted this on her Instagram. It’s just so sad.
Oct 13, 2025
5
12
Share
Transcript

Charlie J Kirk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Oct 14th is the LAST CHANCE to get 32% off for Charlie Kirk's 32nd birthday.

Get 32% off for 1 year

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 America First News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture