Charlie predicted that leftists would get violent towards MAGA

Charlie Kirk Predicted Leftists Would Get Violent

He Was Not Afraid

Charlie Kirk was fearless because he had a strong faith in God. Not just any God, but the Christian God.

Leftists hate God. Hatred is their prime motivator.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn—who spent eight years in the belly of Communist Russia’s brutal gulag system—experienced a distilled form of Leftist hatred and lived to write about it. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1970.

In 1983, Solzhenitsyn gave an acceptance speech for the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion.

We can learn a lot from a single paragraph of the speech:

It was Dostoevsky, once again, who drew from the French Revolution and its seeming hatred of the Church the lesson that “revolution must necessarily begin with atheism.” That is absolutely true. But the world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent as that practiced by Marxism. Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin, and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions.

Hatred of God is the heartbeat of the Left. Believe it.

Charlie Kirk read a lot. He was prescient because he was informed. Kirk was well aware of Solzhenitsyn and, in a 2023 episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, he delivered a warning based on the Nobel Prize winner’s words.

When Solzhenitsyn delivered Harvard’s commencement address in 1978, the school’s leaders expected him to embrace the glories of the West.

What they got was a warning that the West was headed toward the same fate suffered by Russia when the Communists took over.

Forty-five years later, Kirk explained how Solzhenitsyn had got it right. The Left didn’t forget God because they hate God. You don’t forget what you hate.

Hate inevitably breeds violence.

The Left wants you to forget God. That’s true violence.

The Violent Left

The Left’s legacy of violence continues to this day.

According to The Heritage Foundation, “BLM violence in 2020 left close to 20 people dead” and caused more than $1 billion in losses, the costliest in U.S. history.

There were more than 1,600 BLM protests in the U.S. between 2014 and 2019. A 10% rise in homicides was the result.

That adds up to between 1,000 and 6,000 Leftist homicides in five years.

Before Trump was reelected in 2024, Charlie Kirk sat down with conservative commentator Chad Prather. During the interview, Kirk predicted that Leftist violence would continue to grow because they would do anything to stop Trump.

Call it a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Sadly, Charlie Kirk was right. He was assassinated by a Leftist wingnut on Sept. 10, 2025, a day that will live forever in infamy.

When Prather asked Charlie if he would consider running for president in fifteen years, Charlie shrugged it off.

And then he issued a warning: “Think of the nastiest moment in 2026. They are not going to let this guy [Trump] get elected without the most brutal, drawn-out fight.”

“We’re going to have the tech companies getting involved,” Kirk continued. “The media is going to get worse than ever.”

All of that happened, but it gets worse.

“They are going to come after us. They are going to be following us in the middle of the night. They are going to be breaking into our houses.”

And come after us—and him—they did.

“They are going to be violent,” Kirk said. “You will not be able to walk down the streets with a MAGA hat without your physical health put in jeopardy.”

There have been numerous incidents of people getting attacked for wearing MAGA hats, including a 77-year-old veteran in California.

Yes, Charlie Kirk was adept at predicting the future. And he knew his life was in danger as well.

Kirk said he was receiving frequent death threats and that they showed he had struck a nerve with political opponents.

“We get death threats all the time,” Kirk said on The George Janko Show. “They send stuff to our homes and all that. That’s just par for the course.”

So why did Charlie keep doing what he was doing?

“I mean, if you are not getting active death threats, you’re not really doing much for the country,” Kirk said.

He did it for you.

Days before he was murdered, Kirk said, “I want to be remembered for courage for my faith … the most important thing is my faith in my life.”

And he did it for God.

Don’t forget that.

Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk. You did good.