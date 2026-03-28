Charlie Knew Don Lemon Was Controlled by the Parasitic Elites

Charlie Kirk, the founder of a conservative institution that has become a complete joke, Turning Point USA, was calling out Don Lemon before Erika Kirk, his fake, honey-pot, CIA-installed wife, helped to stain his legacy.

Incidentally, they’re scrubbing Charlie’s legacy. But he left breadcrumbs elsewhere that he was on to the Deep State’s corruption and puppeteering.

Kirk pointed out that people like Joe Rogan and Nicki Minaj aren’t corporate sellouts, unlike the CNN anchor, Don Lemon. There’s an old clip of Charlie talking about this, and it’s obvious why it’s resurfacing and making rounds. Let’s dive into why Charlie was calling out Lemon.

There are the independent media voices, and then there are scum like Don Lemon. For years, he was the face of CNN, spewing left-wing propaganda night after night. He’s known best for his unhinged rants against conservatives, fawning over Democrat politicians, and relentless attacks on President Trump.

He didn’t practice journalism.

It was an elite-approved messaging campaign, carried out by one man.

It was specifically designed to keep most people divided and distracted.

Though Lemon isn’t directly mentioned in the Epstein files released to the public thus far, there are enough connections to him to make him highly suspect.

He wasn’t reporting the news. He was creating it. He collaborated with anti-ICE, pro-insurrectionists in Minneapolis.

He also tried to normalize pedophilia more than eleven years ago. He stated, “Should pedophilia be extended some measure of sympathy. Are we doing enough to help pedophiles before they harm our children?”

He openly sympathized with a man who was convicted for doing horrific things to young boys, and brought a “psychologist” on his show to talk about how these sickos should be shown more kindness, saying that they “couldn’t necessarily choose not to harm children.”

Is He a Controlled Asset?

If you look at this man’s career trajectory, it screams “controlled asset.” He rose through the ranks at CNN, a network owned by WarnerMedia that are tied to the same globalist corporations that fund the Democratic Party and push agendas like open borders and climate hysteria.

These parasitic elites—the Soros types, the Big Tech overlords, the Wall Street fat cats—don’t want free thinkers. They want mouthpieces who echo their talking points. Lemon fit the bill perfectly, until even CNN couldn’t stomach his toxicity anymore and showed him the door in 2023.

He didn’t fade into his mother’s basement, though.

He pivoted to podcasting to peddle establishment talking points, all while rubbing elbows with Hollywood liberals and media insiders.

Lemon and Epstein: Is There a Connection?

The recent Justice Department release of over 3 million pages of Epstein files in January 2026 - is Lemon in them?

Interestingly, upon reviewing the key takeaways from these files, Don Lemon’s name does not appear anywhere in the documents.

No mentions of him attending Epstein’s parties, no emails, no flight logs—nothing.

The same goes for other CNN anchors.

But here’s where it gets intriguing: Lemon’s arrest happened right around the time of this massive file drop. On January 30, 2026, the DOJ announced the release, and simultaneously, Lemon was indicted on charges of conspiracy and interfering with a religious service after covering a Minneapolis church protest.

Coincidence?

Lemon’s arrest isn’t just random—but what does it mean?

Whether he’s directly in the files or not, his behavior screams complicity in the system Epstein epitomized. Lemon spent his career defending the Clintons, attacking conservatives, and ignoring stories that threatened the powerful.

Yes, he defended the same Clinton’s who are part of Pizzagate and the Podesta files not just the Epstein list.

Remember how CNN buried the Hunter Biden laptop story?

Or how they amplified Russia collusion hoaxes?

Lemon was front and center.

If he’s not in the Epstein files, maybe it’s because he’s the media arm of the operation, not the inner circle. Only time and some great anaons can reveal if this is true.

His sudden fall from grace, hailed by some as a “free speech martyr” after a Grammys ovation, shows the elites are turning on their own when convenient. They might be throwing each other in fron to the bus to save themselves, not just under it.

In the end we’ll know for sure if Don Lemon was controlled but it most of actions point in that direction.

The ongoing release of the Epstein revelationswill only confirm the bigger picture: a web of influence that ensnares media, politics, and power.

Stay vigilant, America. We’ve got a country to save. Don’t let the war throw you off their trail.