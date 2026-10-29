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Charlie Kirk has put the point in one sentence. Immigration without assimilation is invasion.

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The host country has the right to expect newcomers to learn the language, adopt the national culture, and join the existing society rather than paint themselves into permanent separate corners.

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, rejects that expectation. He has called for abolishing ICE and has said America owes it to the world to open its doors. In earlier campaigns he pledged that his state would not expend a dime of taxpayer resources enforcing federal immigration policy.

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Thomas Sowell spent years studying immigrant groups across countries and centuries. His conclusion cuts against the open-door claim.

There is no such thing as immigrants in general. Groups arrive with different skills, different habits, and different rates of success. Germans brew beer in Germany, the United States, and Australia. Japanese immigrants to the United States have gone on welfare at rates near 2 percent while some other groups have reached 46 percent.

The pattern is not random.

When a group arrives mostly unskilled, assimilation becomes essential for both the newcomers and the host society. Multiculturalism starts from the opposite premise. It treats all cultures as equal in some undefinable sense and tells schools not to insist on standard English. The practical result is that people stay foreign longer.

Sowell notes that after the immigration restrictions of the 1920s, earlier arrivals assimilated. Continuous large inflows plus a multicultural template reverse that process.

If the people already here are told their culture must change to accommodate every new arrival, what remains of the reason the arrivals came in the first place?

El-Sayed’s own record adds a sharper edge. He has denied family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. His sister publicly wrote that the family has long been MB.

He has campaigned alongside figures who have said America deserves another 9/11. When asked about these associations he treats the questions themselves as illegitimate.

Michigan voters can weigh that response against Sowell’s older observation that large numbers of immigrants who do not join the existing culture can eventually threaten the system that attracted them.

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