When the government takes more than 50% of what you make, and I don’t mean figuratively (it feels like they’re robbing you) but literally, then it’s killing the will to create something extraordinary.

According to Charlie Kirk’s video released last week on X by Turning Point USA – high taxes punish those who take risks and encourage the lazy to do nothing.

Why bother risking everything to be innovative if the government is going to steal half of what you earn?

Let me give you an exampe: you stay up late working on a new start-up company; you put everything on the table for a big idea.

If you hit it right, it’s huge. However, if the feds and state governments take more than 50 cents on every dollar you earn above a certain threshold, why try?

Kirk is absolutely right – this type of taxation kills risk taking.

Places like California and New York have marginal tax rates (federal + state) of 50% or greater for high earning individuals. Add to that, local taxes, sales taxes that consume your purchases, and property taxes that eat into your home equity and things are much worse.

The entrepreneur looks at the financials and wonders whether to continue. Or maybe two times. Or never begin at all.

What happens to those who keep pushing? They are faced with a nation-deciding quandary detailed below for subscribers.