CHARLIE KIRK: You are obligated by GOD to fight for your nation

Is apathy a sin? According to Charlie Kirk it is. “You are obligated by God to fight for your nation,” said Charlie Kirk, founder of the fast-growing Turning Point, USA, and an ardent, conservative Christian.

Kirk argued in many speeches and appearances on podcasts that Americans who are Christians should follow God’s commandment to be vocal and active about their political beliefs.

We were never supposed to sit idly just because politicians are too corrupt. Standing for our moral and political beliefs is part of our civic duty, and this calling has deep roots.

The Roots of Civics: Charlie, Plato, and Aristotle All Agreed

The word “civic” has roots in ancient Greece. It comes from two words, meaning citizen, one who belongs to a city or state, and another word that references a body of citizens, the “polis” that is organized by a Constitution into a governmental body.

Plato mentions it in his famous Republic, where he talks about the role of a citizen, to uphold civics, or moral values in a society.

Aristotle talks about this in his famous Politika, and argues against being ruled by an ignorant ruling class.

“Civics” in America has 2,400-year-old Greek DNA—a deliberate effort to transplant the Athenian ideal of the participatory citizen into a modern republic. It was echoed in 19th-century pedagogy through people like John Dewey’s civic philosophy and the idea of Civic republicanism in America.

Clearly, Charlie was not alone in his assertion that we have a civic duty, yet many Christians are apathetic and don’t want to get involved in politics at all. In fact, Charlie called out Christians and compared their apathetic stance to the Democrats and other more politically active entities, saying:

“Democrats and pagans care more about politics than Christians do. That is a sad result because our side says, ‘Oh, forget it, I don’t need politics because politics is just all corrupt.’

You are obligated by God—Jeremiah 29:7: ‘Demand the welfare of the nation that you are in because your welfare is tied to your nation’s welfare.’

God is commanding you to not give up and to not surrender. And guess what? If you’re unsuccessful, you are still obedient. And you did the right thing to God. That is the most important thing. Is your obedience.”

Just as Aristotle and Plato warned, civics is not optional. It is the essence of human flourishing. The absence of it foretells our demise. The Greeks even had a word for a healthy citizenry. They called it eudaimonia. This term means the highest form of human enlightenment, specifically our “flourishing,” “happiness,” and “good life.”

Jeremiah 29:7

Charlie called on us to perform our civic duty, paraphrasing a bible verse. Jeremiah 29:7 from the Old Testament states, “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”

This excerpt was from a letter from the prophet Jeremiah speaking to Jewish exiles in Babylon. He told them not to withdraw from society, but to contribute to society’s well-being through prayer, work, and positive influence.

Even though these individuals were in a foreign, non-Theocratic land, they were supposed to seek welfare not just for themselves but for their community at large.

This was a call for believers to participate in their communities and to help shape life in their Nation.

Charlie Kirk believed that spiritual well-being is inextricably linked to our participation in society at large. If we do not actively engage in making our communities a better place by participating in politics, then we are committing sinful apathy. In a widely shared clip of Charlie making this claim, Kirk implores Christians to do better. He states:

Our Christian obligation should take precedence over apathy or our disgust with the obvious corruption rampant in both parties.

We only flourish as our society and community flourish. Spiritual, economic, and moral engagement is paramount.

Even if we fail in our endeavors, engaging in politics at all shows our faithfulness in God’s greater plan for us. Biblical figures like Daniel, Esther, and Nehemiah all influenced secular rulers through their acts of faith, meant as a duty to God.

In another speech given before Trump’s presidency in 2022, Kirk went even further. He said, “The Bible commands us to do it. . . “ He viewed U.S. politics not as “Satan’s system” but as a God-ordained arena for influence. He warned that if we, as Christians, withdraw from politics, evil will prevail. We don’t have to look far to see how this admonition is coming to pass.

Kirk’s Legacy Remains

Even after Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September 2025, with people like J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson telling people at his memorial that we all need to “infuse more God” into American freedom, we still have more work to do.