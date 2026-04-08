Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

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Becky Howard's avatar
Becky Howard
1d

I do believe that Charlie Kirk was killed because of his influential words... I am not sure what to believe about who all was behind it and their exact motives.

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Linda Gilkison's avatar
Linda Gilkison
1d

It’s solved!!!!

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