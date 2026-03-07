Charlie Kirk Was Another J6 Hero: Defying the J6 Committee and Pleading the Fifth



Five years after one of the most questionable elections, we are still discussing whether voters should have to present an ID to vote in some states.



After reviewing footage of the Capitol building years later, we learned that the protesters were not violent and aggressive, although they were portrayed in this manner for years by the fake news media.



Luckily, the radical leftists, media, and J6 Committee were all debunked due to the efforts of patriots like Kirk, who fought to defend Trump and the integrity of our elections.



The left carried out all of these attacks all the way until 2024, when they unsuccessfully tried to jail Trump on witch hunt charges to prevent him from securing victory in the 2024 election. Kirk was highly instrumental in defying the leftist J6 hoax and pushing to support Trump all the way to his re-election in 2024.

Thankfully, we are now in a position to begin celebrating, now that the Trump administration is pushing for stricter voting policies, which will help ensure future elections are secure from voter fraud.

It is crucial to never forget the cheap tactics that the left tried to pull, and to honor patriots like Kirk who fought for years for Donald Trump and election integrity.

Charlie Kirk Decided to Plead the Fifth

The radical left and the media have had the gall to lie about the events of J6 while they continue to support no Voter ID laws and other measures that have destroyed the integrity of our elections.



Patriots like Charlie Kirk were a crucial part of the right’s efforts to stand up to this madness and help to reclaim the integrity of our election process.



Charlie Kirk took a massive stand against the J6 Committee by deciding to plead the Fifth when asked about his involvement in the J6 protests.



When Kirk was later questioned about his actions, he refused to even answer basic questions from the corrupt J6 Committee.

Kirk only agreed to tell the committee that he resided in Arizona and declined to answer every question asked of him, including his education level and work with Turning Point USA.

This DNC-led committee was responsible for grilling multiple conservatives, including Jim Jordan, and helping to perpetuate lies about the J6 protests. The best steps for patriots like this to take were to defy the leftist J6 Committee and continue to expose the lies that they pushed about Trump and J6.

Charlie was a very vocal supporter of Trump and the election fraud of 2020, and his organization, Turning Point, sent over 80 buses to DC to protest the election results.



His support during these years has helped to sustain the momentum that eventually led to new proposed legislation, such as the SAVE Act, which will help ensure our elections are secure.

The right dodged a bullet when Trump won in 2024, and there is now a solid opportunity for the GOP to introduce sane voting laws that will prevent future voter fraud.

Standing Against the J6 Madness

The J6 Committee was an absolute joke!

Kirk’s stand against the J6 Committee was epic, and he was also very vocal about the hypocrisy of the left during his discourse following J6.

Charlie Kirk slammed the hypocrisy of the left surrounding J6 by calling out how the left ignored people filming themselves having gay sex inside the Capitol building.

“There are hundreds of peaceful people that went into the Capitol on January 6. They did not touch a police officer. They didn’t smash a window, but they have been charged federally for trespassing and called insurrectionists for the rest of their life. They should have stripped naked and filmed themselves having gay sex.”

The left clearly has no intellectual standards and was willing to demonize anyone who stood by Trump and questioned the election results. Sometimes the best way to fight the left is to point out their hypocrisy for the world to see!



Our election process was clearly messed up in 2020, and the right has been engaged in peaceful and consistent efforts to restore the integrity of our elections. J6 was a necessary and rational response to a broken process that is still being repaired.



The world is sick of the hypocrisy of the left, and many people are in favor of voter ID in elections.

Many of the same concerns, such as Voter ID madness, have continued to be unaddressed in many states. Kirk was one of the strongest early advocates from the right who helped boost the integrity of our elections by fully tackling the crisis at select American polls.

Now that the left’s brainwashing campaign has run out of steam and we have a solid GOP-controlled government, there is a solid window of opportunity to reshape voting laws and instill confidence in future elections.

One of Kirk’s Many Legacies



Charlie Kirk was one of the strongest conservative voices of this decade, whose work was instrumental in helping Trump secure a victory in the 2024 election.



Five years later, we now have a shot at permanently blocking illegal voting and ensuring that our future elections are secure.

Kirk gave his life for many of the freedoms that we will be able to enjoy this decade. It is crucial to honor his previous work to defend Trump, defy the J6 Committee, and shift public rhetoric towards election solutions.





These people wanted to crush Trump and take shots against the right, and their aggressiveness carried through to the 2024 elections. Kirk previously commented about their strategies on his show, displaying how the left wanted to create another J6 to tarnish the image of the right.





“Did January 6 make the left more powerful? Yes. Did it give the security state stronger hold over the citizens? They’ve done a 1,100-person drag net, they’re going after the opposition political leader.”

The left tried to demonize people like Kirk and to dethrone our current president, but luckily, these schemes have all collapsed. If the left had had its way, they would have thrown Trump and all his vocal supporters in jail.



Charlie Kirk’s actions have helped to create a new reality, one in which Trump could return to power and the American population can finally have a shot at fair elections.



These incoherent actions from the radical left only serve as a catalyst to wake up the population. These cheap shots support the work of activists like Kirk, who was instrumental in helping Trump secure the election and begin truly tackling voter fraud.

May we always honor and remember Kirk’s role in this transition!





