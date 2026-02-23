Charlie Kirk was way ahead of the curve on a lot of things, including Somali fraud in Minnesota.

In March 2013, Kirk posted “Keep an eye on Minnesota” on X.

A year later, “Charlie Kirk saw the madness for what it is.”

Kirk noted that “Dozens of people, overwhelmingly from the Somali community. Stole more than $50 million while Tim Walz’s government did nothing to stop them.”

“This is lunacy,” Kirk continued. “America is one of the most desirable nations in human history.”

There’s no denying that fact, though the Left does its best to brainwash people into thinking otherwise.

Why is “America one of the most desirable nations in human history”?

Get 32% off for 1 year