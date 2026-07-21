Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
2d

He’s right.

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Karin Crawford's avatar
Karin Crawford
2d

Yes! This is really helpful. And here's another woman's story and journey that supports this. https://abigailaustin.substack.com/p/an-open-apology-to-conservatives?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=51cdi2

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