Charlie Kirk posted a warning in April 2025 that reads today like a chilling premonition.

“Assassination culture is spreading on the left,” he wrote, citing a national poll from the Network Contagion Research Institute showing that a striking share of self-identified liberals believed political violence against figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk was at least somewhat justified.

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Kirk didn’t stop at citing the numbers. He diagnosed exactly what he saw driving them, writing that the left was “being whipped into a violent frenzy,” where any political setback, whether an election loss or an unfavorable court ruling, was treated as justification for what he called a maximally violent response. He called it the natural outgrowth of a protest culture that had spent years tolerating violence and mayhem, adding a line that now reads with almost unbearable weight. He described the movement as “a ticking time bomb.” Five months later, Kirk was assassinated at a campus event in Utah while doing exactly what he always did, talking directly to people who disagreed with him.

How does a man predict the exact mechanism of his own death five months in advance, and have almost nobody in the mainstream media take the warning seriously until it was too late?

The Confirmation Came From an Unlikely Source This Week

Nearly a year later, one of the most recognizable liberal voices in America said something that echoes Kirk’s warning almost point for point. Bill Maher, appearing on ABC’s This Week, told host Jonathan Karl that the Democratic Party was being “taken over” by an accelerating parade of radical figures. “Every day I hear about a new very radical guy,” Maher said, admitting he had started noticing the shift roughly a decade ago and had already been losing fans for years by refusing to go along with what he called “crazy stuff on the left.”

Maher didn’t stop at generalities either. Asked about rhetoric that’s become increasingly common at left-wing demonstrations, he drew a hard line, saying flatly that when people start cheering for the intifada, “I’m out.” That’s not a Republican talking point. That’s a lifelong liberal comedian, someone who spent decades hosting Democratic politicians and mocking conservatives on his own show, independently arriving at the same diagnosis Kirk had been making for years before his death.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Kirk spent the final years of his life being labeled an extremist for warning about exactly this trend. Bill Maher just described the same phenomenon, using softer language but an unmistakably similar conclusion, and received a respectful, headline-generating national interview for it.

The Reaction That Should Embarrass the Media That Ignored Kirk’s Warning

The contrast is hard to ignore. When Kirk warned in April 2025 that left-wing rhetoric had created conditions for political violence, that warning was largely dismissed or ignored outside conservative media, right up until the moment it proved tragically accurate. When Maher said something strikingly similar this month, using less pointed language but making essentially the same argument about his own political side drifting toward dangerous extremism, it became a major national story covered across mainstream outlets.

That’s not really a contradiction. It’s a demonstration of exactly the dynamic Kirk spent his career pointing out, that warnings about the left’s radicalization only get taken seriously once they come from inside the movement itself, however late that recognition arrives.

Isn’t it worth asking how many lives, including possibly Kirk’s own, might have been different if his April 2025 warning had received the same national attention Maher’s comments are receiving now?

The Legacy That Keeps Being Proven Right

What makes this moment matter isn’t that Bill Maher and Charlie Kirk would have agreed on much else. They wouldn’t have. But the specific warning Kirk made about a violent, escalating radicalization taking hold within left-wing politics, a warning that cost him credibility while he was alive and arguably cost him his life just months after he wrote it, is now being echoed by voices with no ideological reason to validate him.

Maher even went further in the same interview, saying his own vote in 2028 was genuinely in play because he refused to live in what he called “communist America.” That’s a remarkable admission from a man who has spent decades as one of the most visible liberal commentators in the country, and it lands as close to vindication of Kirk’s central warning as anyone could reasonably expect to hear from someone who never knew him.

Charlie Kirk didn’t live to see Bill Maher say those words. But the pattern he identified five months before his death, an increasingly radicalized movement that tolerates and eventually escalates toward violence, is exactly the pattern Maher just described in his own words, on national television, nearly a year later.