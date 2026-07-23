Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

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Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
2h

Democrats were promoting violent, hateful rhetoric against Charlie Kirk while inflaming Hollywood elites and the mainstream media’s complicity in silence! Spreading North across the border, Charlie was murdered while people in the NDP, like Nahani Fountaine, who celebrated his assassination, are pure evil. Now Bill Mayer truly understands the difference between comedy and real-life tragedies and the jokes that inflame terrible consequences! As well as recognizing how far the Democrats have lost what democracy actually looks like while advancing towards Communism. Is it too late, or will Patriotic Americans take their country back?

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