Charlie Kirk understood the Christian founding of this country better than anyone

The godless mob is furious.

For generations, the Left has worked to remove the Christian heart from American History, insisting the Declaration was an Enlightenment-induced fantasy and that the Constitution was a blank canvas for their secular dreams. Today colleges tell children that faith was merely an afterthought for the Founders, that the Founders were at best deists, and that true America began when big government and rainbow flags became the new norm. It’s a lie that makes you feel sick to your stomach.

Charlie Kirk knew better.

Rather than speaking softly to an ivory tower audience, he yelled it from stages, podcasts, and viral videos viewed by millions. America wasn’t simply an accident of secular brilliance — it was formed upon the bedrock of Biblical truth. Kirk shouted that fact from the rooftops like a patriot wielding a sledge hammer, revealing those who would revise this truth as the enemies of the very foundation that created the greatest, most prosperous, and freest nation in human history.

And he had the documents to support his claims.

First, the states, Kirk often said, since that is where the real founding took place. America was not a top-down federal behemoth from its inception. Rather, it was 13 sovereign colonies, each having its own constitution, which were steeped in Christian conviction. Every single one of the 13 states — and I mean every single one — demanded that public officials take an oath of faith in Jesus Christ. “I profess the Lord Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior.” This is not “vague higher power” language. This is specific. Kirk stated it bluntly: If a person doesn’t believe in the Bible, then they cannot serve in a public office. Period.

The elites loathe that detail because it destroys their narrative. They cite the lack of “Jesus” in the federal Constitution as if it is a smoking gun. Kirk dismissed that with laughter. “Read the state documents,” he’d say. “Those are the building blocks.”

Then came the signers. Fifty-five of the fifty-six men who signed the Declaration of Independence believed in the Bible, attended church regularly, and were devout. Kirk did not sugarcoat this fact: These men were not philosophers seeking abstract rights. They were men who feared God, revered Scripture, and recognized liberty as a gift from God, not as something invented by man. The one dissenting voice? Not even he was an atheist crusader.

Kirk loved bringing up that statistic during debates. Watch the Left squirm. They can’t dispute it, so they sidestep it. “But the Constitution!” they whine. As if ignoring the sacrifice and faith of the men who died for the cause that they bled for makes their point valid.

And then there is the Common Law? Kirk eviscerated that secular spin also. The foundation of American law — presumption of innocence, due process, trial by jury — does not originate from pagan soil. Rather, it comes directly from Christian ethics — the mandates of justice and mercy found in the Bible. The Founders knew it. They practiced it. Kirk connected the dots: Without this moral framework, you’ll eventually receive the tyranny we’re battling today.

But that is where Kirk’s passion truly ignited. The Declaration of Independence itself. Four references to the Almighty, they say, as evidence of the godlessness of America. Kirk turned the tables. “Nature’s God.” “Creator.” “Divine Providence.” And the clincher: “Supreme Judge of the world.” Who is that? Not a generic deity. Kirk referred to Revelation — Jesus Christ Himself, the ultimate judge. The Founders concluded their covenant with a prayer to the Son of God. They called upon Heaven for the righteousness of their motives. That is not deism. That is reliance upon the God of the Bible.

Rhetorical Question: If the Left’s “secular” founding was so solidified, why have they spent centuries attempting to remove this truth?

Kirk went further. Quotes. The Founders quoted the Bible far more frequently than they did Locke or Montesquieu as the revisionists claim. Deuteronomy was #1 on the list — more than any secular philosopher, more than Blackstone, more than anyone else. That book of law, covenants, and righteous governance? It framed everything. Separation of powers? Consent of the governed? Independent judiciary? All straight from Moses’ final address to Israel before they entered the Promised Land. Kirk succinctly stated: The Bible was not mere window dressing. It was the blue print.

John Adams stated it plainly: “Our Constitution was only intended for a moral and religious people. It is completely inept for the governing of any other.”

Kirk echoed that sentiment as a battle cry. Liberty is not a creation of man. It is an idea conceived by God. You cannot experience ordered freedom without the Christian character that checks sin and raises the soul.

This is why the present-day chaos is so debilitating. We are not losing ground solely because of poor policies. Kirk warned us: we have a Christian form of government, but we have lost our Christian soul. Irreconcilable. The elites are pushing atheism in schools, mocking faith in the media, and flooding the culture with relativism. Result? Crime surges, families disintegrate, and government balloons into a godless behemoth. Kirk saw this coming. He fought it head-on.

Consider the young men he influenced. The young men the Left attempted to castrate with woke nonsense. Kirk gave them back their heritage — a nation established by men who prayed, fasted, and trusted in Providence. He reminded them: America was not formed from nothing. America was formed because Christians refused to submit to kings or tyrants, because they understood that rights derive from the Creator, not from the State.

The Left continues its assault on all fronts. They alter school textbooks, suppress preachers who dare speak from the pulpit regarding public life, and call anyone who defends the original roots of America as “Christian Nationalists” — their go-to pejorative for patriots who adore God and Country. Kirk proudly wore that moniker. Why should he not? The alternative is a secular humanist nightmare: endless national debt, open borders, and a culture that honors death above life.

But subscribers who access the more detailed archives understand the depth of Kirk’s warning: reclaiming this truth is not optional. It is the only path forward.

Kirk’s position was not nostalgic. It was a clarion call to action. He developed Turning Point to educate a new generation in these historical truths, to prepare them to confront the indoctrination machinery. The campuses that used to silence conservatives now host debates where Kirk’s positions resonate. Children raised on TikTok propaganda are discovering the true story — and it is changing votes and transforming lives.

Examine the fruit. The youth movement of 2024 did not occur in a vacuum. Kirk’s unflinching defense of the Christian roots of America ignited a fire in young men. Young men fed-up with being informed that their faith makes them oppressors, accepted the truth: This nation belonged to them by birthright, rooted in the Gospel that liberates men.

The Founders pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to what? To the God who judges nations. Kirk lived that pledge. He did not merely discuss history. He embodied it, battling cultural rot with the same fervor the signers displayed in battling the British Crown.

Today, the battle rages on. The Deep State, the woke clergy, the globalist elites — they all wish to see a neutered America, devoid of its Christian spine. But Kirk’s legacy will continue in every patriot who refuses to surrender.

We do not require additional compromise. We require additional Charlies. Additional voices proclaiming the obvious: America was founded Christian, for Christian purposes, by Christian men. Refuse that, and you refuse the foundation of America’s uniqueness. Accept it, and the Republic can be restored.

The numbers show it. Momentum grows. The Left’s grip loosens because the truth Kirk proclaimed cannot be buried.

America’s Christian roots are not relics. They are the engines that drive our greatness. Kirk ensured we will not forget. And in that struggle, we honor Kirk by triumphing.