College students at a recent TPUSA meeting used their typical script of Gaza talking points to try and corner Ben Shapiro; and, now, those promoting the cause are calling for the full video to be released.

They’re under the impression there is some kind of hidden gotcha. What the selective outrage truly illustrates is more about creating a controversy than anything else.

With TPUSA continuing to host events that allow for sharp challenges from the Left regarding their refusal to coddle anti-Israeli narratives that dominate college campuses; Paid Subscribers receive full archives and early releases.

Those demanding the entire video release, regardless of how much footage was already included in each segment, fail to recognize how many of these events already showcase conservative voices standing firm against pre-rehearsed activist scripts.