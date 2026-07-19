Charlie Kirk spent years standing on college campuses across the country, debating socialism with anyone willing to challenge him. He never lost his nerve doing it, and he never softened his warning.

Kirk’s argument always came back to the same uncomfortable comparison. Addressing the rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the democratic socialist movement she represented, he asked directly, “How can it possibly be that so many Americans are rallying to support Ocasio-Cortez,” pointing them toward a place they could simply look at to see where her ideas actually led. That place was Venezuela.

Become a paid subscriber for the full archive and early releases.

That wasn’t a throwaway line for Kirk. It was the foundation of nearly every argument he made against socialism for the rest of his career, grounded not in abstract theory but in the lived reality of a country that had already run the experiment and watched it collapse.

Why does the same warning keep getting ignored generation after generation, no matter how many times history repeats the exact same outcome?

He Went After the Core Belief, Not Just the Policy

Kirk didn’t limit his criticism to specific programs like Medicare for All or free college tuition. He went after what he considered the actual philosophical rot underneath the entire movement. Appearing on Life, Liberty and Levin, Kirk zeroed in on Bernie Sanders directly, stating plainly, “We have to understand that Bernie Sanders does not believe private property is a right.”

He didn’t stop at diagnosing the problem either. Kirk laid out exactly why that mattered, explaining that if you don’t believe private property is a fundamental right, then seizing one sixth of the American economy through government-run healthcare becomes an easy next step, and even a person’s own speech stops being something they can claim as truly theirs. Kirk traced that argument all the way back to America’s founding documents, noting that early drafts referenced life, liberty, and private property, not the softer language that eventually replaced it.

Here’s the sharp observation Kirk kept returning to in every debate he had on this topic. He argued the modern socialist movement rarely gets asked the one question that would actually expose its foundation. Journalists interviewing Sanders, Kirk said, should have looked him in the eye and asked directly whether he believed private property was a right at all.

The Warning He Never Stopped Repeating

Kirk was candid about how alarmed he genuinely was by socialism’s growing acceptance among young Americans. In one interview, he didn’t hide behind political talking points, saying flatly, “I’m horrified when I see the rise of socialism in America.” That’s not the language of someone treating this as a routine policy disagreement. That’s someone who saw the trend as a serious threat to the country’s future.

Kirk also refused to treat Ocasio-Cortez as the actual source of the problem. He described her instead as a symptom of something deeper, arguing she was “nothing more than the symptom of a broken culture.” Kirk borrowed a phrase from Andrew Breitbart to make his point, arguing that politics flows downstream from culture, meaning the real fight wasn’t really about any single elected official. It was about the cultural shift that made her ideas popular with young people in the first place.

He connected that observation to a broader pattern across socialist movements throughout history. Kirk pointed out that while socialist doctrine itself doesn’t explicitly call for the abuse of power, from Thomas More’s early writings through Marx to modern advocates, actual socialist governments have a consistent historical pattern of violently suppressing their own citizens once in power.

The Venezuela Comparison That Defined His Argument

Kirk returned to Venezuela’s collapse again and again throughout his career, using it as the clearest available proof that socialism’s promises rarely survive contact with reality. He pointed to leaders like Hugo Chavez, who was praised by prominent democratic socialists including Bernie Sanders for seizing the country’s oil industry and promising to eliminate poverty entirely. Two decades later, Kirk noted, those promises had turned to ash, leaving ordinary Venezuelans without reliable access to water, food, clothing, or electricity.

That comparison wasn’t abstract history to Kirk. It was a direct warning about where he believed the same ideas, dressed up in friendlier American branding, were headed if left unchallenged. The movement he spent his career debating didn’t disappear after he was gone. It kept growing, eventually helping put a democratic socialist mayor in charge of America’s largest city and pushing figures like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez further into the mainstream of national politics than ever before.

Kirk never got to see how far that movement would ultimately travel. But the argument he built his career defending, that socialism’s promises collapse the same way every time once real power is on the line, remains exactly as urgent now as it was every time he stood on a campus stage and asked someone to defend it.