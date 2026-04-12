Charlie Kirk: The Man Who Woke Up a Generation

In 2020, Trump got just 31% of voters under 25. By 2024, that jumped to 43%, the best Republican performance this century. For the first time, the GOP even won young men. The proof is in the numbers: Charlie Kirk helped flip a generation.

For many years, the far-left has conducted a large-scale laboratory experiment on young Americans using our children’s schools and colleges as test subjects. The children are fed a steady diet of leftist, anti-American ideologies; taught to feel guilty about their race, gender, etc.; and educated to believe that successful people are oppressive, and that borders are bigoted. This educational agenda resulted in a generation of young Americans who were being conditioned to support larger government, endless apologies, and a culture of surrender. As a result of this conditioning, young Americans were expected to be a permanent voting majority for the far-left in favor of larger government, endless apologies, and cultural surrender. So far, so good. Until it stopped working.

In the year 2020, Donald Trump received only 31% of voters aged twenty-five and younger. Sad! The woke machine had done its job. Young Americans were convinced that masculinity was poisonous; that merit was based on racism; and that the American Dream was an illusion created by dead white men. However, by the year 2024, that number had increased to 43%, which is the highest percentage of young Americans to vote for a Republican candidate since the early part of the 21st Century. Additionally, for the first time in living history, the Republicans won the youth vote (young males).

The evidence is not found in some think tank report. The evidence is in the ballots cast. The evidence is in the thousands of young people attending his rallies. The evidence is in the memes, podcasts, campus debates and confrontations. And the person most responsible for this turn-around is Charlie Kirk.

Kirk did not ask anyone’s permission to create his own platform. He did not plead with the legacy media to give him equal coverage, because he knew that would never happen. Kirk created Turning Point USA from scratch and made it the largest conservative youth organization in America. He entered the lions’ den – college campuses where conservative speakers are either dis-invited, assaulted, or shouted down. He debated Marxists, exposed hypocritical professors, and presented fact-based arguments rather than emotional appeals. He spoke to young men who were sick of hearing how they are the problem. He spoke to young women who could see through the lies of feminism that left them unhappy and isolated. He spoke to students who wanted jobs, borders, and a country that didn’t hate itself.

They listened.

So what happened? The far-left’s playbook became outdated. Their economic policies were causing inflation, thereby reducing young Americans’ purchasing power while politicians continued to lecture them on pronouns. Open borders flooded young Americans’ neighborhoods with chaos while the elite resided safely behind high fences. The Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) quota system penalized competence and rewarded connections. Young men, particularly, were feeling squeezed — portrayed as villains in virtually every cultural narrative and denied the respect that comes with a job well done and personal responsibility. Kirk offered them an alternative — pride in America, pride in themselves, and a pathway to real freedom.

Turning Point did not just speak. They registered voters. They sponsored massive rallies. They produced and distributed tens of thousands of videos to cut through the noise of the mainstream media. Kirk’s daily program reached millions. His campus events attracted more people than the left could ever hope to attract.

When the media labeled him as “controversial,” “divisive,” and other derogatory terms, it only served to prove the point that the established order was afraid of a new wave of young conservative activism that they could no longer control.

A more detailed description of the full scope of this cultural counter-revolution, including the extent of the desperate actions taken by the left to suppress it, can be accessed by paying subscribers who desire access to information that the mainstream media refuses to share.

However, the data continues to come in. Exit polling demonstrated that Trump was winning young men by double digits. Young Latinos and Black voters also moved in historic ways towards the right. Even in deep blue states, the trend was clear. The left believed it had secured its youth majority forever with the adoption of progressive dogma. That was until Charlie Kirk decided that the left should not be allowed to take victory by default.

Kirk understood something that Beltway conservatives did not: in order to win the future, you cannot win by apologizing or by compromising. You win by fighting. You win by standing up for what is true and by presenting young people with the understanding that conservatism is not about nostalgia — it is about restoring the freedom, opportunities, and pride that America was founded upon.

The far-left’s indoctrination centers – those bloated, taxpayer funded universities that produce nothing but debt slaves and activist — have lost their monopoly on indoctrinating the youth of America. Kirk opened the door. Now the light is pouring in.

This is not the end of the battle. The ruling class will redouble their efforts. They will claim that it is a fluke, that there was misinformation, and that more censorship and more division are needed. However, the genie is out of the bottle. A generation that was supposed to bury conservatism has begun to revive it.

Charlie Kirk did not act alone. However, without him, it may not have occurred. He has shown us that one determined individual, armed with the truth and the determination to tell it, can alter the course of a nation. The youth vote did not simply move to the right. The youth vote began moving towards freedom. And that is the story of 2024 that we will never allow to fade away.