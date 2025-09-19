Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
8
10

CHARLIE KIRK: "Put Your Neck Out There for Truth"

Sep 19, 2025
8
10
Share

“I Am Charlie" is a movement quickly sweeping the nation.

Americans resonate with this man that spoke the truth. A man that exemplifies masculinity, objectivity, and God-fearing patriotism.

"You can kill a man, but you can't kill an idea.”

Charlie’s ideas had a powerful, enduring quality that transcended the lives of the people who met him.

Charlie knew how to talk to people.

He was good at it.

And they killed him for it.

Here's a video of Kirk having a friendly conversation with a transgender individual.

This conversation is polite and respectful.

Nothing like what alt-leftists would like you to believe.

Thanks for reading Charlie J Kirk! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 America First News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture