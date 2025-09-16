Charlie J Kirk

Charlie Kirk Loved Jesus Christ

John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life"
Sep 16, 2025
These images below are enough to make you tear up.

You will be missed, Charlie.

Thoughts and prayers for Charlie and his family.

