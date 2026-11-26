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Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it simply when he marked the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death. Charlie, he wrote, had a unique gift for articulating the good: the goodness of family, faith, and America.

Then came the line that stopped people in their tracks. One year ago, Rubio said, Charlie was killed for it.

That tells you something about what Charlie stood for, and what it cost.

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The video attached to Rubio’s post isn’t a speech or a debate. It’s a collection of moments with Charlie and his family: holding his kids, smiling beside his wife, surrounded by balloons at what looks like a birthday celebration. These are the quiet scenes that rarely make the news, and they say more than any headline could.

Because that was the point of everything he did. Charlie didn’t talk about family, faith, and America as abstract ideas. He talked about them as the things worth building a life around.

Think about what that means this week. Thanksgiving is about gratitude, and the table is where it starts. It’s where a family gets together, says grace, and remembers what really matters.

Charlie understood that. And he spent his career telling a generation of young Americans that those things weren’t outdated or embarrassing, but worth defending.

So what do we do with that message now?

Rubio gave his answer: honor his legacy by building great things. That’s a challenge, not a eulogy. It asks every one of us to put our faith into practice, to be better fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters, and to stand up for the country that gives us the freedom to do it.

Do we really want to let that spirit fade?

Of course not. And that’s why the Charlie Kirk Substack exists. We carry his message forward, covering the stories, the tributes, and the work of the people who refuse to let his legacy go quiet.

Right now, you can join us at 60% off for a full year, a special built around the very things Charlie held dear: faith, family, and gratitude.

This Thanksgiving, give yourself something that lasts beyond the holiday. Click the button below, lock in 60% off for a year, and be part of the community keeping Charlie’s mission alive.

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