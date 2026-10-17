Campus activism and pipeline programs produce student-activists. There needs to be a direct confrontation with them.

Colleges and universities are becoming increasingly similar to resentment factories; where young, impressionable students are constantly indoctrinated with anti-American ideologies which ultimately lead to the destruction of family ties, religious beliefs, and patriotism.

A recent video showing Kirk dealing with this issue clearly shows how he refuses to allow activist organizations to continue to utilize colleges/universities as weapons rather than tools for learning the truth.

The Front Lines of Cultural Capture

Higher education is no longer providing knowledge across generations. Rather, higher education is enforcing a limited world-view that categorizes people by identity and deems merit-based achievement outdated.

Kirk’s directness exposes the end-product – young adults being taught that their country is inherently evil and that every social norm/tradition is something to be broken.