It’s a coordinated left-wing effort to implement a long-term agenda that won’t stop after a presidential election.

This blueprint ties directly into both the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border and the success of current enforcement priorities.

The real story here isn’t another round of media angst and complaining about differing policies.

Rather, the real story is that the left is admitting through their own planning documents that they’re going to use the next couple of years as a way to create a permanent reset versus a temporary setback.

Project 2029 is not just another campaign slogan. It is a multi-year road map designed to integrate identity politics, open border frameworks and regulatory expansions into all levels of government. Charlie Kirk’s platform is one of the few places that examine these timelines instead of celebrating them.

Record Deportations Change Everything

Sen. Mark Mullin shared statistics that the last administration could only dream about. He reported enforcement actions had increased in specific sectors resulting in significant decreases in illegal crossings in key corridors.

Unlike previous administrations, these statistics weren’t produced solely due to new laws. Rather, they were developed through the consistent application of pre-existing law that prior administrations chose to ignore.

In doing so, Sen. Mullin has demonstrated something very important.