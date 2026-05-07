

As seen on X and reposted by @iluminatibot , a video of Charlie Kirk discussing Rothschild-Epstein ties surfaced last week. The video was dated 2021. In addition to providing visual proof of Kirk’s claims, a screenshot of the time stamp accompanies the post.

Kirk was not speculating about potential connections between Rothschild and Epstein; he was using publicly available data to connect the dots between Rothschild and Epstein.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA), which was founded by Charlie Kirk, is an organization that advocates for free market capitalism and promotes patriotism. TPUSA has become a platform for young conservatives to express their values, promote America

First ideals, and develop leadership skills. Kirk’s research on Rothschild and Epstein did not originate in a vacuum. Epstein’s infamous “little black book” lists Evelyn de Rothschild as a contact. Additionally, Epstein’s flight logs from his plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” contained several high-profile guests.

For years, there were whispers among some conservative circles regarding Rothschild’s involvement with Epstein. However, Kirk made these allegations the focal point of his advocacy at TPUSA rallies for young conservatives.

Spreading the Word

Campus activism has long been Kirk’s battleground. He has utilized TPUSA to mobilize Generation Z conservatives to turn college campuses into America First zones. Many of his speeches focus on advocating against “anti-wokedom,” promoting free market economics, and combating socialism.

These types of themes are common to culture wars; however, the Rothschild-Epstein theme struck closer to home as they both represent alleged major players in influencing the global economy through alleged deep state influence.

Three years later, many of Kirk’s warnings appear prophetic. Document dumps and lawsuits have shed additional light on Epstein’s network. There are confirmed ties between Epstein and influential people around the globe.

Members of the Rothschild family attended events linked to Epstein, and financial trail evidence indicates that the two families share similar interests in maintaining secrecy in international banking systems and offshore tax shelters.

Three years prior, Kirk urged his audience to question the “untouchable” elite.

However, there is another aspect of Kirk’s warning that should be noted.

The same elite that Kirk warned his audience about today still exist within the corridors of power.

Kirk continued to advocate for conservative ideologies through TPUSA’s campus chapter system. TPUSA provides a platform for young Republicans to attend Kirk hosted debates that challenge socialistic ideology and protect free speech rights on campuses dominated by woke censors.

Young Republicans flock to TPUSA events where they absorb Kirk’s legacy of telling unfiltered truths to an increasingly uninformed American population.

Now consider the timeline. Epstein’s arrest in 2019 shocked the nation. Despite his connection to the Rothschilds being mentioned in multiple news articles after his arrest, much of the information remained relegated to footnote status.

Meanwhile, Kirk built TPUSA into a forceful conservative youth movement and began speaking publicly about alleged elite hypocrisy and socialism. Kirk’s speeches painted a picture of a group of elitist who seek to suppress individual liberties through an overly complex regulatory environment.

Kirk’s startling accusations against the Epsteins and Rothschilds? They are revealed below to subscribers.