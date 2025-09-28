Charlie Kirk Explains How We Are a Republic, Not a Democracy

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript57214Charlie Kirk Explains How We Are a Republic, Not a Democracy Sep 28, 202557214ShareTranscriptThanks for reading Charlie J Kirk! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeGet 32% off for 1 yearDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCharlie J KirkSubscribeRecent PostsThis Video Will Give You ChillsSep 27Are We in a Spiritual War? Charlie Kirk’s Call to GodSep 26GUTFELD: "You Gotta Believe in Yourself, Because [Charlie] Believed In You" Sep 25Leftists Assass1nate More People at ICE Facility Sep 24Tulsi Gabbard: “By trying to silence Charlie, his voice is now louder than ever!”Sep 23Erika Kirk Forgives Her Husband's AssassinSep 22ABSOLUTE CHILLS: Leftists Thought They Could Stop Us, But They Got an ARMY of CHRIST InsteadSep 21