Charlie Kirk destroys leftist woman

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0074710Charlie Kirk destroys leftist womanOct 18, 202574710ShareThanks for reading Charlie J Kirk! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCharlie J KirkSubscribeRecent Posts“Before I go onto a college campus, my prayer is very simple: God, use me for YOUR will" -- Charlie Kirk Oct 15Children across the country are standing up for Charlie Oct 14Charlie was a wonderful family man and that was taken awayOct 13Never forget Charlie's reaction when Trump wonOct 12Charlie and Erika were a beautiful coupleOct 11Here's Over 5 Minutes Demonstrating the Visceral Hatred Coming From the LeftOct 10Little Girl Creates a Beautiful Tribute Song for Charlie Kirk Oct 8