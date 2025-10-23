Charlie Kirk DESERVED the Medal of Freedom

President Donald J. Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
A true American patriot. 🇺🇸
Though Charlie Kirk will go down in history as an American hero.
Kirk fought for freedom, justice, and the American Dream.
The fact that he was willing to risk his life while engaging in intellectual battle makes him a warrior in his own right.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Charlie J Kirk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.