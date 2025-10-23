Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Charlie Kirk DESERVED the Medal of Freedom

Kirk was as American First as it gets
Oct 23, 2025
President Donald J. Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A true American patriot. 🇺🇸

Though Charlie Kirk will go down in history as an American hero.

Kirk fought for freedom, justice, and the American Dream.

The fact that he was willing to risk his life while engaging in intellectual battle makes him a warrior in his own right.

