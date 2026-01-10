Charlie Kirk defines the evils of socialism

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00225Charlie Kirk defines the evils of socialism Jan 10, 2026225ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCharlie J KirkSubscribeRecent PostsFrom WOKE to Proud ConservativeDec 30, 2025Christianity is Making a ComebackDec 25, 2025This kid really needs JesusDec 23, 2025Charlie Kirk respects Ted Cruz's biblical belief in protecting IsraelDec 20, 2025Change yourself before changing the worldDec 17, 2025CHARLIE KIRK: You are obligated by GOD to fight for your nationDec 16, 2025This is the guy that leftists hated. Unbelievable.Dec 11, 2025