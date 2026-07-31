“Anthony Fauci should be in prison.” Kirk said it in 2021. Yesterday’s hearing made the case for him.

Charlie Kirk didn’t need a diary leak or a Senate subpoena to reach his conclusion about Anthony Fauci. Back in June 2021, he posted five words that read today like a prophecy: “Anthony Fauci should be in prison.”

Kirk didn’t soften that position with time either. Seven months later, he went further, writing plainly that “Fauci is a criminal responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.” That’s not the kind of accusation a commentator throws out casually. That’s a direct, specific charge Kirk was willing to put his name behind years before most of Washington was willing to say anything close to it out loud.

Wednesday’s hearing gave Kirk’s old warning a courtroom-sized stage it never had while he was alive to see it.

The Hearing Fauci Couldn’t Talk His Way Through

Anthony Fauci sat before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, under subpoena, just days after Chairman Rand Paul released more than 1,100 pages of Fauci’s own personal diary. What happened next was almost unprecedented for a man who has appeared before Congress more than 250 times over his career. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment. Then he did it again. And again. By the end of the hearing, he had pleaded the Fifth 111 times, refusing to answer even the most basic questions put to him.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley didn’t let the moment pass quietly. He asked Fauci what day of the week it was. What color tie he was wearing. What color the carpet was in front of him. Each time, Fauci recited the same scripted line: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.” Hawley’s response cut straight to the heart of the legal absurdity playing out in real time. “You don’t have any rights under the Fifth Amendment,” he told Fauci, “because you’ve been pardoned as you very well know.”

That’s the detail that makes this hearing so extraordinary. Fauci received a sweeping preemptive pardon from President Biden before leaving office, a pardon that should have removed any legitimate basis for invoking self-incrimination protections. He pleaded the Fifth anyway, 111 times, rather than answer questions about decisions that reshaped American life for years.

What Kirk Never Got to See Confirmed

Kirk’s core accusation was always that Fauci’s public confidence concealed something he didn’t want the country to see. This week’s diary release gives that suspicion real documentary weight. According to the pages Paul made public, Fauci privately learned as early as January 2020 that top virologists had genuine doubts about COVID’s natural origin, with roughly half the scientists on an early call believing the virus looked engineered. He spent the years that followed telling the public the science was settled.

Republican Study Committee members didn’t hold back describing what they saw in that contrast. “Anthony Fauci’s own diary exposes him for exactly what he is: a man more obsessed with becoming a star than with telling the American people the truth,” said Representative Scott DesJarlais. “While families were burying loved ones and closing their businesses, Fauci was hiding the truth and privately gushing about his own fame.”

Kirk said something remarkably similar, years earlier, with far less evidence in hand than Congress has now.

A Legacy That Just Got Its Vindication

It’s worth imagining what Kirk might have made of watching a supposedly pardoned, supposedly protected government official plead the Fifth Amendment 111 times rather than answer a single direct question, even questions as trivial as the color of his own tie. Kirk spent years absorbing criticism for calling Fauci a criminal outright, for saying prison rather than retirement was the appropriate outcome. Wednesday’s spectacle didn’t settle every legal question about Fauci’s culpability. Paul has already announced a contempt vote for next week, and the fight over whether a pardon can coexist with a Fifth Amendment claim is only beginning.

But watching a man who appeared before Congress over 250 times without ever once invoking that protection suddenly do it 111 times in a single afternoon says something on its own, regardless of how the legal fight over contempt eventually resolves.

Kirk isn’t here to see it. His argument is.