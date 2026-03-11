Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Charlie facilitates a great conversation between a liberal father and conservative son

Young men are starting to wake up to the truth
Mar 11, 2026
A liberal dad just got a wake-up call he never expected — and it came from his own son. In a heated exchange that’s going viral, conservative son Joey sits down with his very liberal dad to explore the divide that’s splitting families everywhere — and it all started when the dad was asked why his boy shifted to the right. The liberal dad responded with a mix of disdain and confusion: “I have no idea.” Then he followed that with another jab: “I don’t know how or when he turned against me ... I don’t know how he lost his bearings.”

Joey shot back with a dose of truth that should make every parent who still worships the government as a savior blush: “At one point I was on my father’s side. When I began doing my own research and experiencing things first-hand, I changed sides.”

That’s not a rebellious child — that’s a young man waking up.

