Charlie already made the argument for why his assassin should receive the death penalty

Even in death, Charlie Kirk’s razor-sharp takedowns of leftist hypocrisy keep exposing the rot at the heart of their so-called compassion, and it’s high time we honor his legacy by refusing to let those truths fade.

Looking back at one of his classic campus exchanges—captured in an older video that’s resurfacing amid the grief over his assassination—Charlie faced down a young challenger who thought he had the ultimate gotcha. The kid accused conservatives of inconsistency: claiming to be pro-life for the unborn while supporting the death penalty for criminals. Charlie, with that unflinching calm that defined him, flipped the script entirely. He asked point-blank: “If life is invaluable, then why do you not consider it valuable throughout the whole lifespan?”

The questioner pressed on, arguing jail already strips rights so death is overkill. Charlie didn’t hesitate. He explained how sparing a murderer’s life actually insults the victim—saying their existence mattered less than the killer’s comfort. Then he drove the stake deeper: “It actually devalues the value of the victim, or the victims, actually, in a lot of times.”

That’s the kind of brutal honesty the elites could never handle.

Charlie rooted his response in timeless truth, reminding everyone that God repeated in all five books of the Torah: you take a life, your life will be taken. Not out of vengeance, but because human life is so precious that murdering the innocent demands the ultimate accountability. He demolished the left’s favorite distortion of Scripture too: “Thou shalt not murder,” not “thou shalt not kill.” Hebrew distinguishes them for a reason—justice isn’t murder, and protecting society from monsters honors the sacredness of life.

The core difference shone through like a beacon. An unborn baby has done nothing wrong, while a school shooter has committed unspeakable evil. Charlie nailed it: “The only answer is to say we value human life so much that you don’t get to keep on living if you take a precious human life.” Opposing the death penalty, he argued, fits the left perfectly because they dismiss victims as “just a bunch of clump of cells that got shot up at a school.”

How can anyone watch this and not see the moral clarity we lost with Charlie’s passing?