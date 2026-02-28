Get 32% off for 1 year

The rampant antisemitism of far-right podcasters like Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Fuentes looks to be a mutation of Trump Derangement Syndrome that attacks conservatives.

It turns them into craven opportunists.

A tell-tale sign of infection is when opposition against the war in Gaza transforms into a conspiracy theory about shadowy Jews as the puppetmasters of the world.

When the disease—let’s call it Jewish Derangement Syndrome (JDS)–sets in, it causes obsession about Jews involved in everything from the Vatican to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

To be clear: being antisemitic is like saying all white people have privilege. To make such a claim, reality must be denied.

In 2019, 45% of children in American Jewish homes were “living in poor, or near-poor, households.”

“Between 16 percent and 20 percent of these households are earning less than $30,000, with 7 percent making $15,000 or less.”

Non-Hispanic Whites made up 41.6% of the American population in poverty.

If Jews are the puppetmasters of the world, they don’t take very good care of their own. If all whites have privilege, why are so many of them living in poverty?

It doesn’t make sense.

And yet conspiracy theorists on both ends of the political spectrum are cashing in big time on crazy ideas that crumble under the slightest bit of scrutiny.

Are people stupid?

The Candace Ownens Whackamole

After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Candace Owens used her podcast to cast doubt that there was a sole shooter, one Tyler Robinson, 22, who is facing charges of aggravated murder.

Owens, who once served as communications director for TPUSA, soon published podcasts titled: “Charlie Kirk Suspect Charged. Something Isn’t Right…”, “Who Ordered the Hit on Charlie Kirk?”, and “They Are Lying About Charlie Kirk.”

The popular podcaster pushed the theory that Kirk’s death was part of a large global conspiracy with Israel pulling the strings—and she used her prior association with Kirk to bolster her credibility.

Other far-right influencers like Ian Carroll and Jackson Hinkle jumped on board to hint that Israel may have played a role in Kirk’s assassination.

The rumors took hold to the point that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued two separate denials of his involvement.

Conservative commentators like Colin Wright refused to spread the conspiracy theories, thinking silence might serve as an antibiotic and stop the spread of JDS.

It didn’t work.

“A week after Charlie Kirk was murdered, I posted saying I’d never mention Candace Owens again, given how she thrives on attention,” Wright posted on X.

“I believed that ignoring her was the best course of action. Perhaps she would slowly wither into irrelevance,” Wright continued.

“I no longer believe this.”

“At the time, I already thought what she was doing to Charlie, Erika, TPUSA, and others was reprehensible,” Wright wrote.

“Since then, however, she has descended to a level of evil and absurdity I could not have imagined. The effort it took to refrain from commenting on her behavior was immense. Still, I believed that depriving her of attention was probably the wiser option.”

“In recent weeks, though, the right has finally mounted an immune response. Not just to Candace, but to others in her orbit like Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson.”

Put another way, JDS doesn’t get any weaker when it is ignored by those who are immune to it. It gets stronger and spreads faster.

The best way to stop the spread of JDS is to confront it with facts.

The Letter

Candace Owens suggested that Netanyahu wasn’t being honest about a letter Charlie Kirk sent him before he was murdered, claiming Netanyahu was selective in what he shared.

She was lying. The facts prove it.

“Remember the letter that Candace Owens swore that Charlie Kirk never sent to Netanyahu and released multiple videos about?” Eyal Yakoby posted on X.

“For anyone wondering, Candace Owens completely lied.”

The letter has now been published in its entirety.

Muckrakers like Owens are careful not to claim too much when they float their theories. Otherwise, they would be too easy to sink.

Instead, they employ tactics of implication and association to keep their ideas afloat on the podcast airwaves.

Owens implied that Netanyahu may have been involved in Kirk’s death and used her association with Kirk to lend the theory credibility.

Craven opportunists use another tactic as well. Gaslighting.

“I’m not trying to mutter darkly or imply anything … but I think it’s important to say that out loud because it’s a fact, and there are many liars out there trying, Bibi Netanyahu No 1 among them, shamefully, who are trying to distort the truth, a truth that I know and can prove,” Owens said.

Not only couldn’t Owens prove her claims, she was also proven wrong when the letter was published.

Which brings us to the question of the day: Why is Candace Owens so popular?

Or, as Yakoby put it, “How do you idiots keep falling for her nonstop lies?”

Owens and her ilk make big bucks distorting the truth because people fall for their rhetoric.

Don’t be that guy.

