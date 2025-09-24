Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

BREAKING: Leftists Assass1nate More People at ICE Facility

It's time for the Right to wake up, Leftists are trying to start a civil war
Sep 24, 2025
BREAKING: A shooting just took place at a Texas ICE facility.

The sniper, firing from a rooftop, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to Fox.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirms there are multiple fatalities and injuries. — Benny Johnson

Can we please just go a single day without some Leftist lunatic carrying out a terrorist attack in this country?

This is getting serious, folks.

Are you worried about a Civil War on American soil?

EDIT: BREAKING: Human Events is told Dallas shooter is another young man. Born in 1996, Anti-ICE motive

