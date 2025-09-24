BREAKING: Leftists Assass1nate More People at ICE Facility

BREAKING: A shooting just took place at a Texas ICE facility.
The sniper, firing from a rooftop, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to Fox.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirms there are multiple fatalities and injuries. — Benny Johnson
Can we please just go a single day without some Leftist lunatic carrying out a terrorist attack in this country?
This is getting serious, folks.
Are you worried about a Civil War on American soil?
EDIT: BREAKING: Human Events is told Dallas shooter is another young man. Born in 1996, Anti-ICE motive
