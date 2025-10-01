Charlie J Kirk

Charlie J Kirk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
14

BREAKING: BOMB THREAT at TPUSA Event

Bomb squad called in and allegedly engaged in controlled detonation
Oct 01, 2025
9
14
Share
Transcript

Get 32% off for 1 year

BREAKING: Suspicious package and possible bomb threat found at Utah State University ahead of TPUSA event. Evacuation ordered.

Bomb squad arrived and appear to have detonated it.

They can be heard shouting “fire in the hole” before an explosion was heard

Keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers and stay safe out there.

Democrats need to tone down the violent rhetoric.

Get 32% off for 1 year

Charlie J Kirk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 America First News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture