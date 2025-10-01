BREAKING: BOMB THREAT at TPUSA Event

Get 32% off for 1 year

BREAKING: Suspicious package and possible bomb threat found at Utah State University ahead of TPUSA event. Evacuation ordered. Bomb squad arrived and appear to have detonated it. They can be heard shouting “fire in the hole” before an explosion was heard

Keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers and stay safe out there.

Democrats need to tone down the violent rhetoric.

Get 32% off for 1 year