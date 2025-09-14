BENNY JOHNSON: We wept bitterly putting this together...

We wept bitterly putting this together...

Charlie Kirk did not fear death. Charlie told us what his legacy would be. Charlie's greatest passion was his faith in Jesus Christ.

Just hours before he was assassinated, Charlie stood on stage, openly proclaiming his love for Jesus Christ. Unafraid, unwavering, and full of conviction. He lived every moment guided by that faith, and in the end, he was taken home by his Savior.

Charlie is a true Christian martyr.

His example is not just inspiring, it is a call to all of us. To stand firm in our beliefs, to shine light into darkness, speak truth and to live boldly in our faith. Charlie showed us what it means to live, and die, with purpose.

This is the legacy he leaves...