Did event staff direct a handler to put Charlie Kirk into a vehicle backwards in violation of standard trauma transportation protocols?

This post alleges that TPUSA Event Security allowed outside influence from Israeli linked decision makers to override standard medical responses, and that the pictures are visual evidence of the chaos; responders being blocked, and transporting Kirk using non-standard methods.

At this time there is no confirmation or denial of the sequence of events from an official source. So we’re left to look at the pictures in the darkest tone possible.

What kind of security detail is going to treat a medical emergency like a scheduling conflict?