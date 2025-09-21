Charlie J Kirk

ABSOLUTE CHILLS: Leftists Thought They Could Stop Us, But They Got an ARMY of CHRIST Instead

Sep 21, 2025
More than 50,000 people sing in unison!

The 300,000 people that have showed up inside and outside of the stadium rival the funerals for Martin Luther King Jr and John F Kennedy.

Charlie Kirk. You will be missed, man.

These people know what you were really about.

And we will carry on the message.

🚨 ABSOLUTE CHILLS.

Tens of thousands of people just sang all at once during worship at Charlie Kirk's memorial.

Wow.

They wanted a movement to roll over and back down - but got this instead.

