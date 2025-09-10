Charlie J Kirk
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Please Pray for Charlie Kirk and His Family
An attempt was made on Charlie's life at a Utah rally
8 hrs ago
373
181
0:08
Charlie Kirk: This serves as a warning
It's about time we stood up for Americans
Sep 8
50
3
1:17
August 2025
Charlie Kirk SLAMS Candace Owens’ "BRAIN ROT" of Constantly Blaming the JOOS
Candace Owens should seek professional help.
Aug 29
42
36
3:05
The Emergent Enemy in the West is Woke Marxism Combined with Islamism
This is a danger to the West
Aug 27
56
4
1:13
Leftists Love Islam, and That's a MAJOR Problem
Pastor Martin Sedra speaking truth: “The left loves Islam and they will import Islam.”Thanks for reading Charlie J Kirk!
Aug 23
184
14
1:02
Charlie Kirk: The UK Can Find Its Way If It Follows America's Lead
Make the UK Great Again
Aug 18
933
304
2:16
Coming soon
This is Charlie J Kirk news.
Aug 15
3
© 2025 America First News
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts